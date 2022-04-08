Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $59.48

Shares of Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.48 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 55.80 ($0.73). Joules Group shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 316,023 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Joules Group from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 300 ($3.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.26. The firm has a market cap of £66.76 million and a P/E ratio of 31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

