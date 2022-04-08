Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Major Shareholder Caligan Partners Lp Purchases 109,573 Shares

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 109,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $394,462.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Caligan Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Caligan Partners Lp bought 200,000 shares of Fluidigm stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $752,000.00.

FLDM traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Fluidigm ( NASDAQ:FLDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluidigm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, reagents, and software for researchers and clinical laboratories worldwide. It offers analytical systems, such as Helios, a CyTOF system, as well as Hyperion imaging systems, Hyperion tissue imagers, and flow conductors; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents, Maxpar direct immune profiling assays, Maxpar on demand reagents, and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

