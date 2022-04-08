United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $1,113,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of UTHR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
