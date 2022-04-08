United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $1,113,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of UTHR traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

