Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 100,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 18,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $267,300.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $354,240.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 30,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 79,200 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,098,504.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 15,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $209,850.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00.

NYSE LPG traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 630,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $616.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.17. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 27.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 52,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 11.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG (Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.