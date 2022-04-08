FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Insider Sells $7,316,865.83 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FDS traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $441.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,360. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.86 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDS. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

