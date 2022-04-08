Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Marilyn C. Nelson Sells 10,000 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $254.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.96. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

