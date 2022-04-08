Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Mark Neumann Sells 86,348 Shares

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Mark Neumann sold 7,906 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $412,772.26.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mark Neumann sold 11,139 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $615,875.31.

On Monday, January 10th, Mark Neumann sold 20,948 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $854,259.44.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,207. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

