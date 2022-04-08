$0.06 EPS Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $84,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,056 shares of company stock worth $1,151,818 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 299.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 211,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.30. Sensus Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

