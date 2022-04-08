Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.26). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. 4,036,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,226,776. The company has a market cap of $614.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857,832 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agenus by 2,741.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agenus by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,823,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Agenus by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

