$22.52 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $22.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.10 million. eGain posted sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $91.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.06 million to $91.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $108.33 million, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $110.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $11.49. 49,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $361.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68 and a beta of 0.36. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.70.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eGain by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

