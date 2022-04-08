Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $98.33 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.41 or 0.07543539 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,416.24 or 0.99946078 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 98,522,343 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

