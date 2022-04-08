Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.01

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.87. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 150,064 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USNZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

