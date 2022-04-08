SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.19 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.43 ($0.10). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10), with a volume of 587,103 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of £16.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.
SDX Energy Company Profile (LON:SDX)
