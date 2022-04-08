SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.19 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.43 ($0.10). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 7.55 ($0.10), with a volume of 587,103 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of £16.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Get SDX Energy alerts:

SDX Energy Company Profile (LON:SDX)

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.