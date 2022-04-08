I-Minerals (OTCMKTS:IMAHF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of I-Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMAHF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. I-Minerals shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 21,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

I-Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMAHF)

I-Minerals, Inc engages in the exploration and development of Helmer-Bovill industrial minerals property. Its products include feldspar, quartz, kaolin, halloysite, and feldspathic sand. It focuses on Bovill kaolin and WBL tailings projects. The company was founded on May 17, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

