American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.70. American Manganese shares last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 79,034 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$163.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.85.
American Manganese Company Profile (CVE:AMY)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for American Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.