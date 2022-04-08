Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 176,727,720 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06.

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 51% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 92,390 hectares in northern Togo.

