JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

JCDXF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($23.08) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €25.00 ($27.47) to €23.80 ($26.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

