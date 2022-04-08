Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.99

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 32662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (DIFTY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.