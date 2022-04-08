Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.99

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.99 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 32662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

