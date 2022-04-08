BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.17. BrightView posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

BV stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 92,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BrightView has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

In other BrightView news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,337,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,308 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,879,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after acquiring an additional 371,021 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in BrightView by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,329,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in BrightView by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 210,777 shares during the last quarter.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

