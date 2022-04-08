Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$146.75

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$146.75.
X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of X stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$131.65. The stock had a trading volume of 83,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.39.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.25%.
About TMX Group (Get Rating)
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.