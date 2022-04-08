Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives $36.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. 3,852,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,556,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

