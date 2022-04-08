Rune (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18.00

Rune (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Rune has a market cap of $1.13 million and $18.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $83.78 or 0.00197085 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.84 or 0.07531770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,684.32 or 1.00407400 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RUNEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.