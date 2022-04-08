Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) 1-Day Volume Hits $41,278.00

Mirrored Twitter (mTWTR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Mirrored Twitter has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $41,278.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be bought for $59.10 or 0.00139018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046267 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,201.84 or 0.07531770 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,684.32 or 1.00407400 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 144,588 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Twitter’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Twitter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars.

