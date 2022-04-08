FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,690 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,364,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,873. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.01 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98.

