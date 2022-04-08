Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) & Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83 Annaly Capital Management 0 6 0 0 2.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus target price of $98.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Annaly Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 5.05 -$176.97 million ($3.22) -26.78 Annaly Capital Management $1.98 billion 4.97 $2.39 billion $1.61 4.19

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.9% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties -18.84% -1,684.43% -4.98% Annaly Capital Management 120.52% 14.60% 2.20%

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Ryman Hospitality Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment represents the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.