Comparing Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) and Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polymet Mining has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

7.4% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Polymet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Polymet Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $2.62 billion 0.53 $114.33 million $0.86 12.13 Polymet Mining N/A N/A -$15.57 million ($0.16) -23.06

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Polymet Mining. Polymet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexa Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nexa Resources and Polymet Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 3 0 0 2.00 Polymet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus target price of $10.27, indicating a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Polymet Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Polymet Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 4.36% 6.93% 2.32% Polymet Mining N/A -4.30% -3.33%

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Polymet Mining on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources (Get Rating)

Nexa Resources S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The company also develops the AripuanÃ£ project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. It exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Polymet Mining (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.