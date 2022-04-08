Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.37. Altice USA posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.99. 3,148,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,027,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

