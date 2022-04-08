Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Starbucks (SBUX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently:

4/5/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

4/5/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $115.00.

3/31/2022 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2022 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same. However, the metrics improved on a year-over-year basis. Store growth, robust digitalization and comps growth bode well. Global comparable store sales increased 13% year over year driven by increase in comparable transactions and average ticket growth. For fiscal 2022, the company anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits. Starbucks expects to open nearly 2,000 net new stores worldwide in fiscal 2022. However, dismal China performance continues to hurt the company. During the fiscal first quarter, comps in China declined 14% year over year against a 5% growth reported in the prior-year quarter.”

3/17/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $106.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $123.00 to $117.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $104.00 to $95.00.

3/16/2022 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $81.52. 9,279,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,319,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

