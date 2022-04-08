Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 10.35. 25,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,214. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 8.75 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 11.65.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at $1,818,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $3,374,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

