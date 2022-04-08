Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Target Price at $4.80

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTEGF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS BTEGF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.51. 505,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,405. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

