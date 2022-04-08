NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.57.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,610. NetEase has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the third quarter valued at $65,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

