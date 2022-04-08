Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.04.

ARESF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of ARESF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 4.45%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

