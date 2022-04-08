Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target at $614.94

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $618.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $1.43 on Friday, reaching $608.23. 944,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,610. The company’s 50 day moving average is $555.28 and its 200-day moving average is $528.48. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.77 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $322.23 and a twelve month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

