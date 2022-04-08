Big Digital Shares Market Capitalization Achieves $159,217.05 (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Big Digital Shares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Big Digital Shares has a market cap of $159,217.05 and $896.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Big Digital Shares Profile

Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Big Digital Shares

