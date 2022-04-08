Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 108,225 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.98.
In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 353,750 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,075 ($9,278.69).
Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 74 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Morley, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.