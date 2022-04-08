Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.23

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04), with a volume of 108,225 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.98.

Get Non-Standard Finance alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 353,750 shares of Non-Standard Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £7,075 ($9,278.69).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 74 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Morley, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Non-Standard Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Non-Standard Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.