iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.99

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCMGet Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and traded as high as $48.74. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 2,237 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCM. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 340.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Company Profile (NYSEARCA:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.