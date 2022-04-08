iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.99

Shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and traded as high as $48.74. iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN shares last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 2,237 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.44.

Get iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCM. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN by 340.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties located in Peru. The Company’s development projects include Corani Silver-Lead-Zinc Project and Santa Ana Silver Project. Its exploration projects include Maria Jose Prospect, La Yegua Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Prospect and Sumi Gold Prospect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.