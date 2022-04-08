Points International (TSE:PTS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.11

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.11 and traded as high as C$22.92. Points International shares last traded at C$22.92, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Points International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research started coverage on Points International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$313.50 million and a PE ratio of -740.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

