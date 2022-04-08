Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.00. Iochpe-Maxion shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.
Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)
Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Iochpe-Maxion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iochpe-Maxion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.