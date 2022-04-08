Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.00. Iochpe-Maxion shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 9.63%. Iochpe-Maxion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.01%.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOCJY)

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

