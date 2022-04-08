Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.41. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 3,717,634 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.04.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 74.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 91,835 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Globalstar by 318.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,534,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 1,168,004 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Globalstar by 26.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Globalstar in the third quarter worth $196,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

