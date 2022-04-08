Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.90

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.90 and traded as high as C$5.01. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$5.00, with a volume of 159,451 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transat A.T. has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$3.50.

The company has a market cap of C$181.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.69.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

