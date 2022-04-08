Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.10. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 737,447 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.
Nascent Biotech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NBIO)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nascent Biotech (NBIO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.