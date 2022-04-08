K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.85

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $15.97. K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 48,968 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

