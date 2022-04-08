Morgan Stanley Lowers Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Price Target to €4.00

Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €4.50 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.40) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMPUF. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Gestamp Automoción from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gestamp Automoción from €4.50 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMPUF remained flat at $$5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45. Gestamp Automoción has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Gestamp AutomociÃ³n, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. The company offers Body-in-White products, including large components and assembly parts, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

