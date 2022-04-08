FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.86 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,171 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,999,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.15. 8,091,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,047,813. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.88. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.00 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.