Brokerages Set US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) PT at $34.50

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get US Ecology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in US Ecology by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in US Ecology by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in US Ecology by 5,154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 697,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in US Ecology by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 764,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,803. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.71 and a beta of 0.87. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.77.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.