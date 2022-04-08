Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $106.26. 197,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,970. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.11.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 6.84%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

