Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$72.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$72.08.

RCI.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of RCI.B traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$73.52. The stock had a trading volume of 940,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,647. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$56.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.42. The firm has a market cap of C$37.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

