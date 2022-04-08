Brokerages Set Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Price Target at C$1.94

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.94.

TWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Monday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE:TWM traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,982. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

