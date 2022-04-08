H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

NYSE FUL traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

