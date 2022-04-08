Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last Week

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a total market cap of $424,923.00 and $53,210.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00046459 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.31 or 0.07581752 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,781.49 or 0.99977820 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

